The Rays activated Yarbrough from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Nationals.

Tampa Bay optioned Trevor Richards to its alternate training site to create room on the 28-man active roster and in the rotation for Yarbrough, who was sidelined for the minimum amount of time with the sore left groin. Rays manager Kevin Cash hasn't specified that Yarbrough will face any restrictions in his return to the mound, so the lefty should make for a decent fantasy option Tuesday while facing off against a 15-25 Washington squad that could be without star outfielder Juan Soto (elbow).