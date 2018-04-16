Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Allows five runs in loss to Phils
Yarbrough (0-1) allowed five runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks across 4.2 innings while earning the loss Sunday against the Phillies.
Most of the damage against Yarbrough came in the third inning, when he allowed four runs on three hits, a hit batsman and an error as the visitors roared out in front. He hung in the game and completed his longest outing of the season, but he was still unable to make it through five full frames. Yarbrough's ERA still sits at a solid 2.84 for the season, but it remains to be seen whether the team wants to continue using him as a starter or a long reliever.
