Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Allows four runs in win over Toronto
Yarbrough (5-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings while earning the win Monday against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.
Yarbrough wasn't at his best, but he did just enough to leave with a lead en route to winning his third straight decision. He was scored upon in three different innings, including a two-run home run from Teoscar Hernandez which was Yarbrough's fourth in as many starts. He was dominant toward the end of may, but he's now allowed 11 earned runs in his last 17 innings to raise his ERA to 3.90. The Rays' unconventional approach makes his usage unpredictable from a fantasy perspective, and his suboptimal performance of late makes him a lackluster option.
