Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Allows seven earned
Yarbrough (4-2) allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four across seven innings to take the loss Sunday against the Twins.
Yarbrough was hit hard throughout the middle of his start, with all of his earned runs coming in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. He didn't allow a home run, but gave up a bases-clearing double by C.J. Cron that accounted for three of his seven charged runs. Yarbrough has been deployed as both a traditional starter and bulk reliever this season, though to this point he's been unable to replicate his success from the 2018 season. It remains to be seen how he's used in the coming week, but he appears likely to pitch at some point in the team's weekend series at Boston.
