Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Allows two runs in three-inning start
Yarbrough allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across three innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Marlins. He struck out three.
Yarbrough ran into a bit of trouble in the second inning, loading the bases with an intentional walk before opposing pitcher Trevor Richards laced a two-run single to center. He escaped the jam and breezed through the third inning with relative ease, but he didn't come back out for the fourth despite tossing 6.1 innings in his previous outing. Yarbrough's workload remains unpredictable from game to game due to the unconventional nature of the Rays' pitching philosophy. He should be expected to get the ball again during next week's series with the Tigers.
