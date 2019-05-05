Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Back with big club
The Rays recalled Yarbrough from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay hasn't formally clarified its plans for Yarbrough, but there's a decent chance he's deployed as the primary pitcher behind opener Ryne Stanek in Sunday's series finale with the Orioles. The Rays' top two primary pitchers, Jalen Beeks and Yonny Chirinos, both logged big innings totals Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, and presumably won't be available to provide length out of the bullpen. As a result, Yarbrough and Austin Pruitt look like the top candidates to fill innings behind Stanek.
