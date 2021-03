Yarbrough allowed two earned runs on three hits over 5.1 innings in a Grapefruit League win over Atlanta on Sunday. He struck out four and also hit a batter.

The left-hander accomplished his solid line against a lineup full of Atlanta regulars, turning in a much better performance than when he faced them a week earlier. Yarbrough finished Grapefruit League play allowing two runs or less in three of his four trips to the mound and posted an impressive 11:2 K:BB across 13.2 innings.