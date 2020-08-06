Yarbrough (0-2) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Yarbrough had a scoreless outing through 3.2 innings, but surrendered a two-run home run to Alex Verdugo to open the scoring. He completely fell apart in the sixth inning, as he allowed all five batters he faced to reach base, with the big blow being a two-run home run off the bat of Michael Chavis. Despite the poor outing, Yarbrough has maintained a 3.78 ERA across 16.2 innings to begin the season. His next start is currently projected for Monday in a rematch against the Red Sox.