Yarbrough tossed four scoreless innings and picked up the win in relief Wednesday during the Rays' 6-1 triumph over the Yankees. He allowed two hits and no walks and struck out three.

After posting a 7.23 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in his first four outings out of the All-Star break, Yarbrough has righted the ship over past two appearances, throwing six shutout frames while giving up three hits and issuing no free passes. Since he threw 55 pitches Wednesday, Yarbrough will likely be rested for at least three days before manager Kevin Cash turns to the lefty again out of the bullpen.