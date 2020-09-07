The Rays plan to reinstate Yarbrough (groin) from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In a rare bit of good news for the injury-ravaged Tampa Bay pitching staff, Yarbrough will end up missing the minimum amount of time due to the sore left groin that landed him on the IL on Aug. 29. Given the brevity of his absence, Yarbrough should be capable of handling a relatively normal workload when he returns Tuesday for his eighth start of the season. Over his first seven outings of 2020, Yarbrough has submitted a 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB in 37 innings, but he's still sitting on an 0-2 record.