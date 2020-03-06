Yarbrough fired three scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and no walks in a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Thursday. He struck out two.

The left-hander continued his stellar start to spring at the expense of a Pittsburgh lineup with multiple regulars, pushing spring training scoreless streak to six innings. Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports Yarbrough threw 43 pitches, 32 of which found the strike zone, and that despite allowing the leadoff man to get on in each inning, the 28-year-old was pleased with the extra work those slight struggles allowed him to get in. Yarbrough isn't likely to find out whether his quest for a spot in the starting rotation is successful until the end of Grapefruit League play, but he's certainly making a strong case thus far.