Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Continues bid for starting role
Yarbrough fired three scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and no walks in a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Thursday. He struck out two.
The left-hander continued his stellar start to spring at the expense of a Pittsburgh lineup with multiple regulars, pushing spring training scoreless streak to six innings. Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports Yarbrough threw 43 pitches, 32 of which found the strike zone, and that despite allowing the leadoff man to get on in each inning, the 28-year-old was pleased with the extra work those slight struggles allowed him to get in. Yarbrough isn't likely to find out whether his quest for a spot in the starting rotation is successful until the end of Grapefruit League play, but he's certainly making a strong case thus far.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...