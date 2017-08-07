Yarbrough (12-5) fired 7.2 scoreless innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Norfolk on Sunday, allowing just three hits and recording six strikeouts.

The 25-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to a solid 3.27 with the effort and boasts an impressive 131:35 K:BB over 135 innings across his first 22 starts at the Triple-A level. Yarbrough has spun scoreless efforts in five of his last eight trips to the mound, including in back-to-back outings. As per William Boor of MLB.com, Yarbrough has a 1.64 ERA in his five starts since the All-Star break as well, and given his body of work just a step below the majors, it appears increasingly likely he could see regular-season big-league action next season.