Yarbrough allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with zero walks and five strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Orioles on Thursday.

The 27-year-old gave up a pair of runs in the first inning but that was it, as he shut the door over the next 3.1 frames. Unfortunately for him, he didn't last long enough to earn the victory, but he does own a 0.75 ERA with 28 strikeouts in his last 24 innings. Overall, Yarbrough, who will start next at the Astros on Wednesday, is 11-3 with a 3.29 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 109.1 innings this season.