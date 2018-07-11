Yarbrough seems likely to serve as the Rays' primary reliever Wednesday against the Tigers once Tampa Bay's opening pitcher, Hunter Wood, departs from the contest.

With none of three full-time members of the Tampa Bay rotation (Blake Snell, Chris Archer and Nathan Eovaldi) available to start on normal rest, the Rays will use an "opener" for the second straight day. It was expected that Yarbrough would be in line for extended work behind Ryne Stanek on Tuesday, but the Rays instead used a combination of four relievers to cover the final seven innings following Stanek's exit. Since he hasn't pitched since June 6, Yarbrough is more well rested than any arm in the bullpen, so he should be ready for an ample workload Wednesday once manager Kevin Cash pulls the plug on Wood. Wood hasn't worked more than three innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, so that likely represents his limit in his first MLB start.