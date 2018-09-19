Yarbrough is slated to serve as the long man Wednesday in Texas, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diego Castillo will serve as the opener, but Yarbrough is expected to log the bulk of the innings. Yarbrough typically gets a chance to qualify for the win when he comes in after the Rays' opener, but after logging five-plus innings in three straight appearances from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2, Yarbrough has logged 3.2 innings and two innings in his last two appearances, respectively.