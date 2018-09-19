Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Could qualify for win Wednesday
Yarbrough is slated to serve as the long man Wednesday in Texas, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diego Castillo will serve as the opener, but Yarbrough is expected to log the bulk of the innings. Yarbrough typically gets a chance to qualify for the win when he comes in after the Rays' opener, but after logging five-plus innings in three straight appearances from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2, Yarbrough has logged 3.2 innings and two innings in his last two appearances, respectively.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Slated for bulk of innings Friday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Picks up win in relief•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Secures 13th win•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Expected to work as primary pitcher•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Solid in no-decision•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Takes hill vs. Boston on Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...