Yarbrough (groin) is expected to pitch in Sunday's spring game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Yarbrough exited a game Feb. 28 with left groin tightness but a successful bullpen session Thursday put him on track for a quick return. Assuming the 27-year-old is able to pitch with no issues Sunday, he should have plenty of time to be prepped for the start of the regular season.