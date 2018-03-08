Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Could see extended relief work this season
Yarbrough is one of several relievers who could be called upon to work extended innings under the Rays' plan to use the bullpen as a de facto fifth starter, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old southpaw was thought to be in the mix for a rotation spot earlier this spring, but manager Kevin Cash appears set on utilizing the quartet of Chris Archer, Blake Snell, Jacob Faria and Nathan Eovaldi as his starters. According his Wednesday remarks on the subject, he also wants to make it through the entirety of the season with that four-man rotation and utilize several of his relievers with starting experience -- Yarbrough among them -- as his collective fifth starter on days when one is needed. That type of potential multi-inning usage would be right in Yarbrough's wheelhouse, considering he's started in 83 of his 87 career minor-league appearances dating back to 2014. The hard-throwing lefty has made a positive impression this spring, allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in three appearances, including one start.
