Yarbrough was informed Sunday that he won a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster.

The Rays have been developing Yarbrough as a starter throughout his minor-league career, but he'll likely be deployed primarily out of the bullpen during his stay with the big club. However, with the Rays planning to deploy a four-man rotation this season, there will be scenarios where the team opts for "bullpen games" to keep the normal starters on regular rest. In those instances, the likes of Yarbrough, Matt Andriese and Yonny Chirinos could be called upon to make spot starts.