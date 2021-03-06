Yarbrough threw 16 pitches over his one inning during his Grapefruit League debut against the Twins on Thursday and impressed manager Kevin Cash with his performance, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. "Nice to see one of our guys start the buildup," Cash said. "He was kidding that he walked a guy -- normally doesn't walk too many guys -- so I'm sure he's got plenty of reps to fine-tune that. But he looks really crisp."

Yarbrough has been a valued jack-of-all-trades piece for Cash over the last three seasons, serving as everything from conventional starter and reliever to an opener for bullpen games. The left-hander has deftly handled all roles he's been asked to fill with efficacy, posting a 28-16 record over that span while producing a pair of sub-4.00 ERAs. Yarbrough projects to open the season as high as the No. 2 slot in the rotation behind ace Tyler Glasnow.