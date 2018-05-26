Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Dazzles in Friday's loss
Yarbrough allowed one run on seven hits over seven innings of relief in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Orioles, striking out eight.
With Sergio Romo making another abbreviated start against a righty-heavy lineup, Yarbrough put together what would have amounted to a fantastic traditional start behind him, throwing 72 of 105 pitches for strikes with his only real mistake resulting in a solo shot by Jonathan Schoop. The rookie now sports a very solid 3.21 ERA and 43:14 K:BB through 47.2 innings, and while It's impossible to predict what the Rays will do next with their pitching staff, Yarbrough should be unavailable for either a start or a long relief outing until at least Wednesday.
