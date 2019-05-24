Yarbrough (3-1) picked up the win Thursday by limiting the Indians to two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four through 7.1 innings of work.

Yarbrough looked sharp in first start of the season after getting called up from Triple-A Durham, tossing a career-high 7.1 innings in the 7-2 victory. The left-hander scattered four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. In six appearances for the Rays this year, Yarbrough holds a 6.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB, though he posted a solid 2.14 ERA through 21 innings in Durham. He'll likely take the mound again Tuesday for a home matchup against the Blue Jays.