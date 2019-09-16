Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Drilled for six runs
Yarbrough (11-4) allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out three batters and taking the loss against the Angels.
After allowing three runs in the first two innings, Yarbrough had started to settle in before Albert Pujols crushed him with a three-run shot in the fifth. It was his first loss since June 13 which was also the last time he faced the Angels. He'll carry a 3.78 ERA into Sunday's home start against the Red Sox.
