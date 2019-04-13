Yarbrough (2-1) picked up the win after tossing two scoreless innings and striking out one Friday against the Blue Jays.

Yarbrough was efficient on the mound, needing just 16 total pitches (12 strikes) to get through six batters. The 27-year-old left-hander was coming off a disastrous outing Saturday against the Giants (four runs allowed in three innings) but managed to get back on track in an 11-7 victory.