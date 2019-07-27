Yarbrough (9-3) allowed one run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 5.1 innings while earning a victory in relief against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Diego Castillo opened the game, but Yarbrough carried the load starting in the second and posted his seventh straight outing with either zero or one run allowed. Yarbrough owns a 1.10 ERA during that stretch, and he's won his last four decisions. Overall, Yarbrough owns a 3.78 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 81 innings this season. With Blake Snell (elbow) on the IL, it wouldn't surprise if Yarbrough is officially back in the Rays rotation soon.