Yarbrough (16-6) tossed three innings and earned the win Sunday, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out to in the victory over Toronto.

After the "opener" Ryne Stanek fired two scoreless frames to start the game, Yarbrough held Toronto to just one run while the Rays' offense heated up and gave him plenty of run support in the 9-4 win. The 26-year-old rookie enjoyed a very unique season, racking up 147.1 innings despite only starting six games. Yarbrough ends the 2018 campaign with a 3.91 ERA and a 128:50 K:BB.