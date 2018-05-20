Yarbrough (4-2) allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out four across 6.1 innings of work to earn the win Saturday against the Angels.

Yarbrough didn't start Saturday but was effective after entering the game in the second inning following an inning of work from Sergio Romo. He wasn't especially deceptive but was able to pound the strike zone thanks to pitching the entire game with at least a four run lead. He has settled nicely into his unique role, posting a 3.54 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 40.2 innings of work this season.