Yarbrough (7-3) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out five across three scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Twins.

Yarbrough got unexpected work after the contest turned into an 18-inning marathon. That didn't effect his performance however, as he managed to work the final three innings without surrendering an extra-base hit. While his 4.62 ERA is unspectacular, Yarbrough has a 0.99 WHIP and has once again been put in the position to rack up wins.