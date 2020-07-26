Yarbrough took a no-decision in Saturday's contest over the Blue Jays in spite of pitching 5.1 scoreless innings. He yielded four hits and one walk while striking out one.

Yarbrough looked much like the effective pitcher he was from May to August of 2019, limiting Toronto to four harmless singles and issuing only one free pass. He registered just one strikeout, but that's par for the course for the soft-throwing southpaw. Yarbrough was pulled after 69 pitches, preventing him from earning a win or a quality start, so his performance could have been better from a fantasy perspective. Still, it was refreshing to see the 28-year-old thrive after struggling down the stretch last season, and he should work his way to higher pitcher counts as the season progresses. Yarbrough will get a chance to build on his promising start to the campaign when he faces Atlanta on the road Thursday.