Yarbrough (1-2) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings to earn the win against the Yankees on Sunday.

Yarbrough served as the primary pitcher behind Andrew Kittredge in Sunday's series finale in New York after he had allowed six runs in each of his last two starts. The left-hander was much more effective against the Yankees, with the only run he allowed coming via a Giancarlo Stanton home run in the bottom of the second inning. Yarbrough has recorded a 5.40 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 21.2 innings across his first four outings of the season. He lines up to make his next start at home against the Blue Jays on Saturday.