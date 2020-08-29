Yarbrough exited Friday's game against the Marlins with left groin tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yarbrough was effective in Friday's start prior to the injury as he tossed 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out five. The severity of the injury is unclear, and whether he misses any additional time remains to be seen. If he's able to make his next turn through the rotation, he should take the mound on the road Wednesday against the Yankees.