Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Expected to be primary pitcher Monday
Yarbrough is expected to cover the bulk of the innings out of the Tampa Bay bullpen once opener Hunter Wood exits Monday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays used both of their other two multi-inning relievers -- Yonny Chirinos and Jalen Beeks -- over the weekend, leaving Yarbrough as the only long man available out of the bullpen on at least four days' rest. With that in mind, Yarbrough should be in store for a sizable workload, as has been the case in his last handful of appearances. Yarbrough has covered at least four innings in five of his last six outings, factoring into the decision four times and going 3-1.
