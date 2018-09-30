Yarbrough is expected to be available in relief for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough's last appearance came Sept. 24, so the five days of rest between outings should keep him available as the Rays' primary pitcher is manager Kevin Cash elects to go that route. However, with the season wrapping up Sunday, it's possible Cash deviates from that plan and instead opts to go with a "bullpen game" behind opener Ryne Stanek. Though Yarbrough would still pitch in that scenario, his workload could be more limited than it has been in his most recent outings.