Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Expected to pitch Sunday
Yarbrough is expected to be available in relief for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yarbrough's last appearance came Sept. 24, so the five days of rest between outings should keep him available as the Rays' primary pitcher is manager Kevin Cash elects to go that route. However, with the season wrapping up Sunday, it's possible Cash deviates from that plan and instead opts to go with a "bullpen game" behind opener Ryne Stanek. Though Yarbrough would still pitch in that scenario, his workload could be more limited than it has been in his most recent outings.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Takes loss against Yankees•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: To throw bulk of innings Monday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Fans six en route to 15th win•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Could qualify for win Wednesday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Slated for bulk of innings Friday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Picks up win in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....