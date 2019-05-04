Yarbrough is with the Rays on Saturday in anticipation of being activated Sunday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Yarbrough was sent to the minors in late April after stumbling to an 8.10 ERA in 16.2 innings. A 42.6 percent strand rate has a lot to do with that number, however, as his strikeout rate of 19.7 percent was within a percentage point of where it sat last season and his 5.6 percent walk rate was quite strong.