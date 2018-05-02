Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Expected to start Friday
Yarbrough will start for the Rays on Friday against the Blue Jays unless he's needed in the bullpen Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yarbrough has appeared in seven games for the Rays this season, starting one. He has a respectable 4.19 ERA, though his 6.12 xFIP indicates that he's not pitching like someone who deserves many more opportunities. His ERA seems to have remained palatable only due to an unsustainable .228 BABIP. His strikeout rate (18.4 percent), walk rate (11.5 percent) and groundball rate (25.4 percent) are all solidly worse than average.
