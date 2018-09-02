Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Expected to work as primary pitcher
Yarbrough appears likely to work as the Rays' primary pitcher in Sunday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With rosters expanding Saturday, the Rays added more reinforcements to the bullpen in Vidal Nuno and Jaime Schultz, so Yarbrough may not be asked to cover as many innings in relief on days that he pitches as he had previously. Even so, he'll likely stand the best chance of any Rays' pitcher to factor into the decision Sunday, making him worth keeping active for fantasy owners looking to make up ground in wins. Yarbrough has worked at least four frames in seven of his last eight appearances, turning in a 4.11 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over that stretch.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Solid in no-decision•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Takes hill vs. Boston on Saturday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Notches 11th win•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Expected to be primary pitcher Monday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Captures win in relief•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Knocked around in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...