Yarbrough appears likely to work as the Rays' primary pitcher in Sunday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With rosters expanding Saturday, the Rays added more reinforcements to the bullpen in Vidal Nuno and Jaime Schultz, so Yarbrough may not be asked to cover as many innings in relief on days that he pitches as he had previously. Even so, he'll likely stand the best chance of any Rays' pitcher to factor into the decision Sunday, making him worth keeping active for fantasy owners looking to make up ground in wins. Yarbrough has worked at least four frames in seven of his last eight appearances, turning in a 4.11 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over that stretch.