Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Fans seven in quality start
Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Rangers, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven.
Texas struck for all three of its runs in the fourth inning, with the big blow being a two-run shot by Nick Solak, and Yarbrough exited in line for his fourth loss of the year until Tampa tied things up in the top of the eighth. The southpaw will take a 3.51 ERA and 109:15 K:BB through 128.1 innings into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Angels.
