Yarbrough (15-5) picked up the win Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out six.

Yarbrough wasn't exactly sharp Wednesday, but he was able to pick up his 15th win of the season thanks to a plethora of run support from Tampa Bay's offense. Working primarily as a long reliever, the southpaw now owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 123 strikeouts across 139.1 innings this season