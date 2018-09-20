Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Fans six en route to 15th win
Yarbrough (15-5) picked up the win Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out six.
Yarbrough wasn't exactly sharp Wednesday, but he was able to pick up his 15th win of the season thanks to a plethora of run support from Tampa Bay's offense. Working primarily as a long reliever, the southpaw now owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 123 strikeouts across 139.1 innings this season
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Could qualify for win Wednesday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Slated for bulk of innings Friday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Picks up win in relief•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Secures 13th win•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Expected to work as primary pitcher•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Solid in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....