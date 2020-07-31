Yarbrough (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Braves on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings.

Despite the loss, it was another solid outing for the 28-year-old. Yarbrough worked his way into a second inning jam after giving up a single to Marcell Ozuna, hitting Adam Duvall with a pitch, then allowing Dansby Swanson to score Ozuna on an RBI single. He soon surrendered Atlanta's final run of the night on a sacrifice fly to Austin Riley. It was an otherwise effective performance as the southpaw threw 56 of 87 pitches for strikes. Unfortunately, his teammates failed to provide enough run support to get him the win. The biggest surprise for Yarbrough was the three free passes he issued, which were his most walks given up since an August 5, 2018 contest against the White Sox. He'll look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Red Sox.