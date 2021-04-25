Yarbrough served as a bulk-inning reliever, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings on three hits and one walk while striking out six in the win Saturday over the Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision.

Yarbrough once again entered the game as a bulk-inning reliever after Brent Honeywell pitched the first inning. Yarbrough dealt 5.2 scoreless innings and six strikeouts for his best performance of the season. The 29-year-old didn't receive the win, but he kept the Rays in the game for what led to the win. He's pitched much better in 10.2 innings as a bulk-inning reliever with a 0.88 ERA compared to 16.2 innings as a traditional starter with a 6.48 ERA.