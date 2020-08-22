Yarbrough allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Yarbrough's last start was cut short due to rain, but he matched his longest start of the season Friday by going 6.1 innings. Unfortunately, he gave up four runs in the second inning that forced him to settle for his third straight no-decision. The southpaw was fairly effective outside of the second inning, but he now carries a 4.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 30.1 innings across six starts this year. He'll attempt to pick up his first win at home Wednesday against the Orioles.