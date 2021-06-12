Yarbrough (4-3) allowed two unearned runs on three hits over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Orioles.
The only runs to score on Yarbrough came on a two-run shot by Trey Mancini in the third inning but they weren't marked as earned runs on his final line. He lowered his season ERA to 3.63 and moved above .500 for the first time this year. The 29-year-old southpaw hasn't taken a loss since April 30 and now owns a 59:12 K:BB. Yarbrough is lined up to face the White Sox in Chicago next week.
