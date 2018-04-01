Yarbrough allowed an earned run on four hits and three walks over four innings in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Outside of some control problems, Yarbrough was a successful component of the Rays' first "bullpen day". He mostly kept a potent Red Sox lineup quiet in the middle innings, with the exception of a run-scoring double he allowed to Xander Bogaerts in the sixth. Yarbrough is slated to work similarly extended outings out of the bullpen whenever Kevin Cash utilizes multiple relievers as his de facto fifth starter this season.