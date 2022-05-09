Yarbrough struck out four in five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk in a 2-1 loss Sunday in Seattle. He did not factor into the decision.

Yarbrough scattered four singles and pitched efficiently, tallying 68 pitches through the five frames. It was his first start and second appearance of the season after beginning the campaign on the injured list (groin). The start was vastly different from his first outing when he allowed five runs over 2.1 innings. His next appearance will likely be next weekend against Toronto and it's not yet known if he'll serve as the starter or follow an opener.