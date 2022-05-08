Yarbrough will serve as the bulk reliever Sunday against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

J.P. Feyereisen will open the game and likely cover the first inning or two. Yarbrough will follow him into the contest and should pitch several frames, if effective. Yarbrough made his season debut with the club Tuesday and surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks across 2.1 frames.