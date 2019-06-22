Yarbrough is expected to serve as the bulk reliever behind opener Ryne Stanek at Oakland on Sunday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Yarbrough will follow Stanek for the second straight outing and will look to replicate the three scoreless innings he delivered Tuesday. The 27-year-old has a 5.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB through 51.1 frames in what has been an up-and-down season thus far.