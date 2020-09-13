Yarbrough will serve as the primary pitcher Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander returned from the injured list last week and surrendered four runs over 2.2 innings during his first start back, and he'll follow opener John Curtiss his next time out. Yarbrough regularly worked as a primary pitcher in 2019, but up until now he'd been working exclusively as a traditional starter this season. He has a 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 39.2 innings.