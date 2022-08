Yarbrough will pitch behind opener Jalen Beeks against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough worked as a traditional starter his last time out and allowed one run across six innings in Baltimore, but he'll operate as a primary pitcher Wednesday. Overall it's been a struggle this year for the left-hander with a 5.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 49.1 innings.