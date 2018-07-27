Yarbrough (9-5) allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out none across 4.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Orioles.

Yarbrough entered the game with runners on first and second in the second inning and ultimately stranded the bases loaded. He worked four full innings after, with a two-run shot by Jonathan Schoop accounting for his only earned runs of the game. That marked the first home run Yarbrough has allowed in an appearance since June 28, and he now has a solid 3.67 ERA across 98 innings this season.