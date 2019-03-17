Yarbrough worked two innings in the batting cage Saturday after the Rays' Grapefruit League tilt against the Twins was rained out, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough continues to work back from the groin issues that plagued him earlier in camp, so it was important for him to get some scheduled work in after the postponement. The left-hander figures in as a key component of the staff this coming season after working as both a traditional reliever and opener last season across 38 appearances. Yarbrough projects to log time in both roles during the 2019 campaign, and his ability to work multiple innings makes him an ideal "bulk reliever" candidate in manager Kevin Cash's unique pitching rotation configuration.