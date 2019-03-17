Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Gets work in despite rainout
Yarbrough worked two innings in the batting cage Saturday after the Rays' Grapefruit League tilt against the Twins was rained out, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Yarbrough continues to work back from the groin issues that plagued him earlier in camp, so it was important for him to get some scheduled work in after the postponement. The left-hander figures in as a key component of the staff this coming season after working as both a traditional reliever and opener last season across 38 appearances. Yarbrough projects to log time in both roles during the 2019 campaign, and his ability to work multiple innings makes him an ideal "bulk reliever" candidate in manager Kevin Cash's unique pitching rotation configuration.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...