Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Getting another start Monday
Yarbrough will receive his third start of the season Monday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash hasn't formally appointed Yarbrough to the rotation since Yonny Chirinos (forearm) was shut down earlier this month, but at least for the time being, it appears likely that the lefty will be the leading candidate to garner spot starts when a fourth starter is needed. Yarbrough has covered five innings both of the past two times he has taken the hill, giving up five runs but posting an 11:0 K:BB over that span. He's someone to keep an eye on in AL-only formats and deeper mixed leagues while he's seeing consistent innings.
